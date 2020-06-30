4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Our condo is located in SOLA (South Lamar), close to downtown, we are within walking distance to shops and restaurants.

From our place, it is easy to get to Zilker Park, Town Lake, Barton Springs, the Greenbelt, SOCO (South Congress).

You have access to the whole condo except our bedroom. There is parking behind our unit.

Our place is perfect for someone moving to Austin or coming here for a work assignment.



Our condo is part of a six-unit-building, please be respectful of our neighbors.

You have access to a full kitchen with cooking supplies.

We have cleaning products for you to use, please replace the products that you use during your stay.

We provide linens, bath towels.



We are always a phone call or text away.