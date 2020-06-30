All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117

4132 S Beltline Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4132 S Beltline Rd, Irving, TX 75050

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Our condo is located in SOLA (South Lamar), close to downtown, we are within walking distance to shops and restaurants.
From our place, it is easy to get to Zilker Park, Town Lake, Barton Springs, the Greenbelt, SOCO (South Congress).
You have access to the whole condo except our bedroom. There is parking behind our unit.
Our place is perfect for someone moving to Austin or coming here for a work assignment.

Our condo is part of a six-unit-building, please be respectful of our neighbors.
You have access to a full kitchen with cooking supplies.
We have cleaning products for you to use, please replace the products that you use during your stay.
We provide linens, bath towels.

We are always a phone call or text away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117 have any available units?
4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117 currently offering any rent specials?
4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117 pet-friendly?
No, 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117 offer parking?
Yes, 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117 offers parking.
Does 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117 have a pool?
No, 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117 does not have a pool.
Does 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117 have accessible units?
No, 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117 does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 117 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln
Irving, TX 75063
The Grove at Irving
1901 W 5th St
Irving, TX 75060
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75038
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas