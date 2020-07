Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently updated 2/1 - Immaculately clean. Recently updated home Inside and out. This home has granite countertops in kitchen and bath with nice fixtures and very nice laminate and tile floors throughout.



Exterior has been completely redone with all new stucco and windows. Great size backyard with privacy fence and storage and is located in a great location.



Please call for a showing as this home wont be on the market long.



