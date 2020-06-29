4020 Rome Court

Amenities
Meticulous townhome located in desirable areas of Irving, It is minutes away from shopping, restaurants, dining, and two major highways. This beautiful unit offers a high ceiling, split master, and sizeable living area with tall windows providing tons of natural light. Lots of windows allow natural light in, and the spacious backyard with a deck would be perfect for entertaining guests. The kitchen has stainless appliances, granite countertop, and decorative lighting over the cabinets. **Tenant occupied. Showings are from 9 am-12.30 pm every day**