Last updated March 8 2020 at 10:58 PM

4020 Rome Court

4020 Rome Court · No Longer Available
Location

4020 Rome Court, Irving, TX 75038
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Meticulous townhome located in desirable areas of Irving, It is minutes away from shopping, restaurants, dining, and two major highways. This beautiful unit offers a high ceiling, split master, and sizeable living area with tall windows providing tons of natural light. Lots of windows allow natural light in, and the spacious backyard with a deck would be perfect for entertaining guests. The kitchen has stainless appliances, granite countertop, and decorative lighting over the cabinets. **Tenant occupied. Showings are from 9 am-12.30 pm every day**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Rome Court have any available units?
4020 Rome Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 Rome Court have?
Some of 4020 Rome Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 Rome Court currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Rome Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Rome Court pet-friendly?
No, 4020 Rome Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4020 Rome Court offer parking?
Yes, 4020 Rome Court offers parking.
Does 4020 Rome Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 Rome Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Rome Court have a pool?
No, 4020 Rome Court does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Rome Court have accessible units?
No, 4020 Rome Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Rome Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4020 Rome Court has units with dishwashers.

