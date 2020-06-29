4020 Rome Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulous townhome located in desirable areas of Irving, It is minutes away from shopping, restaurants, dining, and two major highways. This beautiful unit offers a high ceiling, split master, and sizeable living area with tall windows providing tons of natural light. Lots of windows allow natural light in, and the spacious backyard with a deck would be perfect for entertaining guests. The kitchen has stainless appliances, granite countertop, and decorative lighting over the cabinets. **Tenant occupied. Showings are from 9 am-12.30 pm every day**