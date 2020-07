Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Quiet. Spacious. Centrally Located. Tucked away on a quiet, secluded cul-de-sac, this newly remodeled 4 bed, 2 bath is your next home to make lasting memories! With a spacious 1,803 sqft., this property features 2 living areas + a dining room alongside EXTRA-large bedrooms! Remodel includes fresh paint, new carpet in every bedroom, laminate flooring + a fridge included. Application fee is $40 per resident over 18 (covers the background & credit check).