All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 3327 Kendall Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
3327 Kendall Lane
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

3327 Kendall Lane

3327 Kendall Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3327 Kendall Lane, Irving, TX 75062
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Your chance to live in an exclusive gated community in University Park Las Colinas. All Community ameneties included. This lovely well kept 4 bedroom 2 story home is in a sought after Las Colinas. 1 bedroom and 1 full bath is downstairs and 3 rooms upstairs. Huge Living great room with an inviting fireplace. Beautiful cozy patio to enjoy tranquility. Large kitchen with island. Stove is gas . Hardwood floor downstairs and rooms are carpeted. Huge family room, loft upstairs with outdoor balcony. Patio has nice wooden deck. Short term rental also available.Wont last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3327 Kendall Lane have any available units?
3327 Kendall Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3327 Kendall Lane have?
Some of 3327 Kendall Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3327 Kendall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3327 Kendall Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3327 Kendall Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3327 Kendall Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3327 Kendall Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3327 Kendall Lane offers parking.
Does 3327 Kendall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3327 Kendall Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3327 Kendall Lane have a pool?
No, 3327 Kendall Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3327 Kendall Lane have accessible units?
No, 3327 Kendall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3327 Kendall Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3327 Kendall Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Park Apartments
2700 Rock Island Rd
Irving, TX 75060
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
Trails of Towne Lake
1147 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas