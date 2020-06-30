3327 Kendall Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Your chance to live in an exclusive gated community in University Park Las Colinas. All Community ameneties included. This lovely well kept 4 bedroom 2 story home is in a sought after Las Colinas. 1 bedroom and 1 full bath is downstairs and 3 rooms upstairs. Huge Living great room with an inviting fireplace. Beautiful cozy patio to enjoy tranquility. Large kitchen with island. Stove is gas . Hardwood floor downstairs and rooms are carpeted. Huge family room, loft upstairs with outdoor balcony. Patio has nice wooden deck. Short term rental also available.Wont last.