3315 Garrett Drive

Amenities
Work from home with spacious study and 2 large desk areas upstairs. Hard to find downstairs Master bedroom on a small, low maintenance lot. Family friendly Amenities are steps away. Community pool, clubhouse with workout room, tennis, playground, sand volleyball and basketball court are all available and rarely used (and you don't have to maintain any of them). This quiet, gated neighborhood is convenient to major freeways, both airports and an easy commute to multiple business and entertainment centers in Dallas and Fort Worth. Great restaurants and a Toyota Music Factory are 5 minutes away. A perfect home in a perfect location-what more could you ask for!