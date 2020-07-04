All apartments in Irving
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:09 AM

3315 Garrett Drive

3315 Garrett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3315 Garrett Drive, Irving, TX 75062
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Work from home with spacious study and 2 large desk areas upstairs. Hard to find downstairs Master bedroom on a small, low maintenance lot. Family friendly Amenities are steps away. Community pool, clubhouse with workout room, tennis, playground, sand volleyball and basketball court are all available and rarely used (and you don't have to maintain any of them). This quiet, gated neighborhood is convenient to major freeways, both airports and an easy commute to multiple business and entertainment centers in Dallas and Fort Worth. Great restaurants and a Toyota Music Factory are 5 minutes away. A perfect home in a perfect location-what more could you ask for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 Garrett Drive have any available units?
3315 Garrett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3315 Garrett Drive have?
Some of 3315 Garrett Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 Garrett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Garrett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Garrett Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3315 Garrett Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3315 Garrett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3315 Garrett Drive offers parking.
Does 3315 Garrett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3315 Garrett Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Garrett Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3315 Garrett Drive has a pool.
Does 3315 Garrett Drive have accessible units?
No, 3315 Garrett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Garrett Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 Garrett Drive has units with dishwashers.

