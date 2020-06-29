All apartments in Irving
316 Santa Fe Trail

316 Santa Fe Trail · No Longer Available
Location

316 Santa Fe Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dramatic entry greets you in this Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths in Valley Ranch, located a stone's throw from the scenic canal trails and library. Generous two living areas covered in exquisite hardwood flooring with open access to the kitchen. Granite kitchen counter tops and cozy breakfast nook. Master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and double head shower. Shaded backyard and rear garage with convenient key-less entry pad. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. **Landlord will reduce lease amount to $2100 per month for an 24+ month lease term.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

