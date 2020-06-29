316 Santa Fe Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Dramatic entry greets you in this Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths in Valley Ranch, located a stone's throw from the scenic canal trails and library. Generous two living areas covered in exquisite hardwood flooring with open access to the kitchen. Granite kitchen counter tops and cozy breakfast nook. Master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and double head shower. Shaded backyard and rear garage with convenient key-less entry pad. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. **Landlord will reduce lease amount to $2100 per month for an 24+ month lease term.**