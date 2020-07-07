3126 Conflans Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible gym parking garage

Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath and half bath townhome. Living room has corner brick fireplace. Galley style kitchen with plenty of counter space and storage. All bedrooms are upstairs. Each bedroom has own walk in closet and full bath. Full size washer-dryer hook ups. Two car garage.



Convenient access to major freeways, shopping, and entertainment.



Apply NOW before its gone!!



Qualifying Criteria:

We ask that all applicants make 3 times the monthly rent (gross income). This can include social security income, child support, disability, etc.

We conduct a credit and criminal background check. Any criminal conviction of an applicant will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

We verify the last two places of residency to ensure that sufficient notice and account care was exercised.

We verify current and previous employer to check employment dates and income.

We cannot accept the following animals on any of our properties (including mixed breeds): Akita, Chow, Doberman, Pit bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrior, Wolf hybrid, exotic pets or animals. Photos of animals and vaccine records are required for all animals residing on a property.

Smoking is not permitted inside any rental unit.



Application fee is $40

Everyone 18+ must apply whether they contribute to any rent or not.



You can apply online prior to viewing the house. https://pamtexas.com/rental-application/



IF the address is not present on pamtexas.com, please pick any address and in the comments of the application you can add the property address.



In the application when it asks for the Agent Name type: Rebecca Tijerina



Everyone 18+ must apply whether they contribute to any rent or not.



Please follow the links for all information:

How to apply:

https://pamtexas.com/application-process/



How to qualify for our homes. (we do not have a min. credit score requirement) https://pamtexas.com/qualifying-criteria/



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.