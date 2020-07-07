All apartments in Irving
3126 Conflans Road
3126 Conflans Road

3126 Conflans Road · No Longer Available
Location

3126 Conflans Road, Irving, TX 75061
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
gym
parking
garage
Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath and half bath townhome. Living room has corner brick fireplace. Galley style kitchen with plenty of counter space and storage. All bedrooms are upstairs. Each bedroom has own walk in closet and full bath. Full size washer-dryer hook ups. Two car garage.

Convenient access to major freeways, shopping, and entertainment.

Apply NOW before its gone!!

Qualifying Criteria:
Our basic qualifying criteria are as follows:
We ask that all applicants make 3 times the monthly rent (gross income). This can include social security income, child support, disability, etc.
We conduct a credit and criminal background check. Any criminal conviction of an applicant will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
We verify the last two places of residency to ensure that sufficient notice and account care was exercised.
We verify current and previous employer to check employment dates and income.
We cannot accept the following animals on any of our properties (including mixed breeds): Akita, Chow, Doberman, Pit bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrior, Wolf hybrid, exotic pets or animals. Photos of animals and vaccine records are required for all animals residing on a property.
Smoking is not permitted inside any rental unit.

Application fee is $40
Everyone 18+ must apply whether they contribute to any rent or not.

You can apply online prior to viewing the house. https://pamtexas.com/rental-application/

IF the address is not present on pamtexas.com, please pick any address and in the comments of the application you can add the property address.

In the application when it asks for the Agent Name type: Rebecca Tijerina

At the end of the application there is a comments area, please type the address you are applying for in this box and include any other adult names that will be living in the house. Everyone 18+ must apply whether they contribute to any rent or not.

Please follow the links for all information:
How to apply:
https://pamtexas.com/application-process/

How to qualify for our homes. (we do not have a min. credit score requirement) https://pamtexas.com/qualifying-criteria/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 Conflans Road have any available units?
3126 Conflans Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3126 Conflans Road have?
Some of 3126 Conflans Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 Conflans Road currently offering any rent specials?
3126 Conflans Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 Conflans Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3126 Conflans Road is pet friendly.
Does 3126 Conflans Road offer parking?
Yes, 3126 Conflans Road offers parking.
Does 3126 Conflans Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3126 Conflans Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 Conflans Road have a pool?
No, 3126 Conflans Road does not have a pool.
Does 3126 Conflans Road have accessible units?
Yes, 3126 Conflans Road has accessible units.
Does 3126 Conflans Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3126 Conflans Road does not have units with dishwashers.

