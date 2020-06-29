All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 305 Pecos Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
305 Pecos Trail
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:01 PM

305 Pecos Trail

305 Pecos Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

305 Pecos Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move in ready. Extensively remodeled home in great Valley Ranch on the Cul De Sac. Enter through large family room w fireplace, oversized kitchen, Full size Laundry room, huge Master Bedroom, wood floor, granite countertop, updated SS appliances, new Water Heater in 2017, replaced Roof in 2011, replaced 1 AC in 2015, Replaced air duct entire house in 2015, new BOB Fence with stain in 2015, new interior paint in 2018, replaced 9 Windows in 2018, replaced 5 Blinds in 2018. replaced 5 Ceiling fans in 2015, new installed Oven Range & Vent hood in 2015, Termite treatment for protection in 2015, new concrete Deck in 2015,replaced all Faucets n light fixture in 2015, repaired Chimney wood in 2015, new Dishwasher 2018

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Pecos Trail have any available units?
305 Pecos Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Pecos Trail have?
Some of 305 Pecos Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Pecos Trail currently offering any rent specials?
305 Pecos Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Pecos Trail pet-friendly?
No, 305 Pecos Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 305 Pecos Trail offer parking?
Yes, 305 Pecos Trail offers parking.
Does 305 Pecos Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Pecos Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Pecos Trail have a pool?
No, 305 Pecos Trail does not have a pool.
Does 305 Pecos Trail have accessible units?
No, 305 Pecos Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Pecos Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Pecos Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl
Irving, TX 75063
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln
Irving, TX 75063
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75038
Ridgeview Place
3725 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas