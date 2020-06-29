305 Pecos Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Move in ready. Extensively remodeled home in great Valley Ranch on the Cul De Sac. Enter through large family room w fireplace, oversized kitchen, Full size Laundry room, huge Master Bedroom, wood floor, granite countertop, updated SS appliances, new Water Heater in 2017, replaced Roof in 2011, replaced 1 AC in 2015, Replaced air duct entire house in 2015, new BOB Fence with stain in 2015, new interior paint in 2018, replaced 9 Windows in 2018, replaced 5 Blinds in 2018. replaced 5 Ceiling fans in 2015, new installed Oven Range & Vent hood in 2015, Termite treatment for protection in 2015, new concrete Deck in 2015,replaced all Faucets n light fixture in 2015, repaired Chimney wood in 2015, new Dishwasher 2018