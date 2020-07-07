Across the street from Barton Elementary SCHOOL! Newly Renovated! TWO bedroom Half duplex. Spacious assigned parking including two covered carports. Move-in Ready! Two large bedrooms. Separate laundry room. Small fenced in courtyard. Showing Saturday from 11 am to noon. Photos are representation only of the duplex. Final photos posted around October 18. Refrigerator provided.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3036 Conflans Road have any available units?
3036 Conflans Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3036 Conflans Road have?
Some of 3036 Conflans Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 Conflans Road currently offering any rent specials?
3036 Conflans Road is not currently offering any rent specials.