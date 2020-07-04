301 Sheridan Trail

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious home is a must see! The home has been tastefully updated to include new appliances in the kitchen! Three spacious living areas to enjoy. The kitchen has lots of counter space and cabinets. Master bedroom with a huge updated bathroom is on the first floor. Two bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets and a living area with built in book cases. Two Living areas down stairs with both overlooking a huge backyard! Enjoyable layout.