Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:18 AM

301 Sheridan Trail

301 Sheridan Trail · No Longer Available
Location

301 Sheridan Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
This spacious home is a must see! The home has been tastefully updated to include new appliances in the kitchen! Three spacious living areas to enjoy. The kitchen has lots of counter space and cabinets. Master bedroom with a huge updated bathroom is on the first floor. Two bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets and a living area with built in book cases. Two Living areas down stairs with both overlooking a huge backyard! Enjoyable layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Sheridan Trail have any available units?
301 Sheridan Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Sheridan Trail have?
Some of 301 Sheridan Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Sheridan Trail currently offering any rent specials?
301 Sheridan Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Sheridan Trail pet-friendly?
No, 301 Sheridan Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 301 Sheridan Trail offer parking?
Yes, 301 Sheridan Trail offers parking.
Does 301 Sheridan Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Sheridan Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Sheridan Trail have a pool?
No, 301 Sheridan Trail does not have a pool.
Does 301 Sheridan Trail have accessible units?
No, 301 Sheridan Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Sheridan Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Sheridan Trail has units with dishwashers.

