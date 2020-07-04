301 Sheridan Trail

This spacious home is a must see! The home has been tastefully updated to include new appliances in the kitchen! Three spacious living areas to enjoy. The kitchen has lots of counter space and cabinets. Master bedroom with a huge updated bathroom is on the first floor. Two bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets and a living area with built in book cases. Two Living areas down stairs with both overlooking a huge backyard! Enjoyable layout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
