Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2721 Cibola Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:00 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2721 Cibola Drive
2721 Cibola Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2721 Cibola Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Espanita
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful hardwood flooring and granite counter tops with new modern look. Very nice neighborhood in north Irving. Tenant occupied until 12-1 call ahead only to show. No showing until 11-1
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2721 Cibola Drive have any available units?
2721 Cibola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2721 Cibola Drive have?
Some of 2721 Cibola Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2721 Cibola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Cibola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Cibola Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2721 Cibola Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 2721 Cibola Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2721 Cibola Drive offers parking.
Does 2721 Cibola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 Cibola Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Cibola Drive have a pool?
No, 2721 Cibola Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2721 Cibola Drive have accessible units?
No, 2721 Cibola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Cibola Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 Cibola Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
