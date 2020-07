2619 Helmet Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

REMODELED! NEW PAINT, NEW TILE FLOORS, NEW GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN, NEW RANGE & DISHWASHER, BATHROOMS REDONE, HUGE COVERED PATIO WITH NEW AWNING. 2-CAR GARAGE CONVERSION HAS TONS OF STORAGE AND IS PERFECT FOR HOME OFFICE, PLAYROOM, ETC. STORAGE BUILDING IN BACK FOR STORAGE, NOT FOR LIVING SPACE. $50 APP. FEE PER ADULT, NO SMOKERS, NO VOUCHERS, ONLY ONE SMALL PET ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. OWNER AGENT. 2 CAR GARAGE SQUARE FOOTAGE NOT INCLUDED IN THE 1532 SHOWN ON TAX ROLLS. ALL INFO TO BE VERIFIED.