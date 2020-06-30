All apartments in Irving
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:29 AM

2510 Waterford Drive

Location

2510 Waterford Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Hackberry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in a gated community, golf course lot with view! Bright & open floor plan, tall ceilings, lots of natural light. Newly install wood floor downstairs. New Paint, new light fixtures. Golf course view from the large family room and breakfast nook. Kitchen features updated GE Profile SS appliances, Quartz countertops & custom backsplash. Large master has raised ceiling, sitting area and golf course view. Master shower has porcelain & glass mosaic tile walls with textured natural marble mosaic floor with quartz seating bench. Much more! Loft area could be used as a home office. Minutes from DFW Airport, Love Field, Las Colinas, parks and downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Waterford Drive have any available units?
2510 Waterford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 Waterford Drive have?
Some of 2510 Waterford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Waterford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Waterford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Waterford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2510 Waterford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2510 Waterford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2510 Waterford Drive offers parking.
Does 2510 Waterford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 Waterford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Waterford Drive have a pool?
No, 2510 Waterford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Waterford Drive have accessible units?
No, 2510 Waterford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Waterford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 Waterford Drive has units with dishwashers.

