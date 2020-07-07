All apartments in Irving
Last updated November 5 2019 at 1:02 PM

2444 Cambridge Dr

2444 Cambridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2444 Cambridge Drive, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
BEAUTIFUL FULLY REMODELED HOUSE - Property Id: 82305

Fully remodeled 3BD 2BA in well established neighborhood, close to 183 and Irving Shopping Mall.

You will so enjoy it as you move in to the brand new house.

Featuring all the new updates you love! New Roof, new AC unit, brand new tankless water heater system. New baths . Floor with new wood laminate and new porcelain tiles throughout. Kitchen with new vent hood, new granite counter tops, with all brand new stainless steel appliances (Whirpool brand). Brand new GE stackable washer and dryer are already hooked up. New ceiling fans, light fixtures, doors hardware, double doors closets, and 2 inches blinds. Fresh paint inside and outside. Carport with big storage. Automatic sprinkler system on back and front yard. Detached shed is huge for all your garden tools and equipments.

This home is Move-in Ready. It will not least long so schedule a showing with us today!

Call or text to (408) 387-4642 or (408) 828-2193
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/82305p
Property Id 82305

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5291046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 Cambridge Dr have any available units?
2444 Cambridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2444 Cambridge Dr have?
Some of 2444 Cambridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 Cambridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2444 Cambridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 Cambridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2444 Cambridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2444 Cambridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2444 Cambridge Dr offers parking.
Does 2444 Cambridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2444 Cambridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 Cambridge Dr have a pool?
No, 2444 Cambridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2444 Cambridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2444 Cambridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 Cambridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2444 Cambridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

