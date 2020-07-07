2444 Cambridge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

BEAUTIFUL FULLY REMODELED HOUSE - Property Id: 82305



Fully remodeled 3BD 2BA in well established neighborhood, close to 183 and Irving Shopping Mall.



You will so enjoy it as you move in to the brand new house.



Featuring all the new updates you love! New Roof, new AC unit, brand new tankless water heater system. New baths . Floor with new wood laminate and new porcelain tiles throughout. Kitchen with new vent hood, new granite counter tops, with all brand new stainless steel appliances (Whirpool brand). Brand new GE stackable washer and dryer are already hooked up. New ceiling fans, light fixtures, doors hardware, double doors closets, and 2 inches blinds. Fresh paint inside and outside. Carport with big storage. Automatic sprinkler system on back and front yard. Detached shed is huge for all your garden tools and equipments.



This home is Move-in Ready. It will not least long so schedule a showing with us today!



Call or text to (408) 387-4642 or (408) 828-2193

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/82305p

Property Id 82305



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5291046)