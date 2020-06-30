All apartments in Irving
Location

2422 Northlake Court, Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
internet access
Location, location, location! This stunning water view townhouse is located in the Desirable gated Lakeside Landing community. This well maintained home has the most beautiful serene waterview from its open green courtyard. with 2 master suite and an extra half bathroom downstairs, this house has the perfect layout and move in ready.wifi and basic cable included in HOA and landlord will pay the HOA fees for tenant to enjoy its full facilities. Come take a tour of this beautify before its gone in a blink of an eye!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 Northlake Court have any available units?
2422 Northlake Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 Northlake Court have?
Some of 2422 Northlake Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 Northlake Court currently offering any rent specials?
2422 Northlake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 Northlake Court pet-friendly?
No, 2422 Northlake Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2422 Northlake Court offer parking?
No, 2422 Northlake Court does not offer parking.
Does 2422 Northlake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2422 Northlake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 Northlake Court have a pool?
Yes, 2422 Northlake Court has a pool.
Does 2422 Northlake Court have accessible units?
No, 2422 Northlake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 Northlake Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2422 Northlake Court has units with dishwashers.

