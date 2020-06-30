2422 Northlake Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher cable included pool fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool internet access

Location, location, location! This stunning water view townhouse is located in the Desirable gated Lakeside Landing community. This well maintained home has the most beautiful serene waterview from its open green courtyard. with 2 master suite and an extra half bathroom downstairs, this house has the perfect layout and move in ready.wifi and basic cable included in HOA and landlord will pay the HOA fees for tenant to enjoy its full facilities. Come take a tour of this beautify before its gone in a blink of an eye!