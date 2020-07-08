All apartments in Irving
2405 Timberlake Drive

2405 Timberlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Timberlake Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Country Club Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom home with 2 baths is move-in ready!
Near Highway and good school district.
Call or text us now to schedule your viewing!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Timberlake Drive have any available units?
2405 Timberlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 2405 Timberlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Timberlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Timberlake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 Timberlake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2405 Timberlake Drive offer parking?
No, 2405 Timberlake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2405 Timberlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Timberlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Timberlake Drive have a pool?
No, 2405 Timberlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Timberlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2405 Timberlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Timberlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 Timberlake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 Timberlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 Timberlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

