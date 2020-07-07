All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
2303 Revere Drive
2303 Revere Drive

2303 Revere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2303 Revere Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Revere Place NHA

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super cute Irving home with large yard. Close to 183 and loop 12. 2 bedrooms have a bathroom. One is the master with full bath and the other is the old master with a half bath. Home was recently painted and had many upgrades including electrical, paint, roof, and more. Great price for anyone needing a 4 bedroom home! Application to be submitted online and there is a $50 application fee per person over 18 required. No housing, or vouchers accepted. Pets on case by case. Property is self tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 Revere Drive have any available units?
2303 Revere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 2303 Revere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Revere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Revere Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2303 Revere Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2303 Revere Drive offer parking?
No, 2303 Revere Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2303 Revere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 Revere Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 Revere Drive have a pool?
No, 2303 Revere Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2303 Revere Drive have accessible units?
No, 2303 Revere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 Revere Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2303 Revere Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2303 Revere Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2303 Revere Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

