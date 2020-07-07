2303 Revere Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super cute Irving home with large yard. Close to 183 and loop 12. 2 bedrooms have a bathroom. One is the master with full bath and the other is the old master with a half bath. Home was recently painted and had many upgrades including electrical, paint, roof, and more. Great price for anyone needing a 4 bedroom home! Application to be submitted online and there is a $50 application fee per person over 18 required. No housing, or vouchers accepted. Pets on case by case. Property is self tour.