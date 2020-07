Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Come see this immaculate home in Valley Ranch! You will love the brand new hardwood floors located throughout the downstairs, fresh paint, updated fixtures and much more. In addition the home features plantation shutters, ceramic tile floors, island in the kitchen, winding staircase, media room and office. The home is located in a gated community, HOA dues are included in the rent! Rent also includes weekly lawn service of the front yard.