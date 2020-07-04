All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2017 Brenton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2017 Brenton St
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:37 AM

2017 Brenton St

2017 Brenton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Arts District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2017 Brenton Street, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated in Great Location! - Property Id: 256252

Updated with almost 2000 square feet, this 3 bedroom and 2 bath home has 2 big living areas and 2 dining areas. Wood look vinyl plank floors throughout. New Quartz counters and custom finished kitchen cabinets with built in appliances. Large master suite bedroom with spacious bath that has new quartz counters. Spacious walk in master closet that measures 7” x 10”. Two car converted garage had 2 large storage closets. Extra storage in walk in hall closet and new outside storage shed.
Easy access to DFW airport and highways 161, 114, and 183. Close to Toyota Music Factory entertainment area with shops and restaurants. Close to all schools. Occupied until the end of May. Please call 972-953-6181 for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256252
Property Id 256252

(RLNE5756540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Brenton St have any available units?
2017 Brenton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 Brenton St have?
Some of 2017 Brenton St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Brenton St currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Brenton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Brenton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 Brenton St is pet friendly.
Does 2017 Brenton St offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Brenton St offers parking.
Does 2017 Brenton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Brenton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Brenton St have a pool?
No, 2017 Brenton St does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Brenton St have accessible units?
No, 2017 Brenton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Brenton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 Brenton St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas