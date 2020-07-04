2017 Brenton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated with almost 2000 square feet, this 3 bedroom and 2 bath home has 2 big living areas and 2 dining areas. Wood look vinyl plank floors throughout. New Quartz counters and custom finished kitchen cabinets with built in appliances. Large master suite bedroom with spacious bath that has new quartz counters. Spacious walk in master closet that measures 7” x 10”. Two car converted garage had 2 large storage closets. Extra storage in walk in hall closet and new outside storage shed.

Easy access to DFW airport and highways 161, 114, and 183. Close to Toyota Music Factory entertainment area with shops and restaurants. Close to all schools. Occupied until the end of May. Please call 972-953-6181 for more information.

