Beautiful K.Hovnanian built home in the Villas at Mustang Park. Rarely lived-in home is ready for a new owner. Wood Floor through out the entrance to the living room. Over 40K upgrade options were added when the owners built this house. Come check out this one!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1836 Remington Drive have any available units?
1836 Remington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 Remington Drive have?
Some of 1836 Remington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 Remington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1836 Remington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.