All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1836 Remington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1836 Remington Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1836 Remington Drive

1836 Remington Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1836 Remington Dr, Irving, TX 75063
DFW Freeport

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful K.Hovnanian built home in the Villas at Mustang Park. Rarely lived-in home is ready for a new owner.
Wood Floor through out the entrance to the living room. Over 40K upgrade options were added when the owners built this house. Come check out this one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 Remington Drive have any available units?
1836 Remington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 Remington Drive have?
Some of 1836 Remington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 Remington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1836 Remington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 Remington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1836 Remington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1836 Remington Drive offer parking?
No, 1836 Remington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1836 Remington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 Remington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 Remington Drive have a pool?
No, 1836 Remington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1836 Remington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1836 Remington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 Remington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1836 Remington Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln
Irving, TX 75063
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln
Irving, TX 75062
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas