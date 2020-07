Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Exquisite Lake Front Property on Lake Vilibig! Features include spacious back yard, renovated open kitchen with granite, fresh paint, updated bathrooms, almost brand new carpet, Master room with amazing views of the lake, 2 inch wood blinds are installed in all windows and converted garage which can be used as a 4th bedroom! Owner pays HOA, pet case by case. Come and show it before it's gone!