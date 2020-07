Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Well maintained lovely 4 bedrooms, 3 bath one story home located in the heart of Irving. Remodeled in 2018, this home includes wooden and tile floors. Beautiful kitchen granite countertops with a large breakfast bar. Nice wooden desk with a small storage shed located out back. Just minutes away from 183 Must see