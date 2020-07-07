All apartments in Irving
Last updated December 10 2019 at 6:17 AM

1603 Brentwood Drive

Location

1603 Brentwood Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Beverly Oaks Condominiums

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom condo town home. Two car garage! One bedroom upstairs one bedroom downstairs. This unit does have washer and dryer connections, updated flooring, fenced in back yard. Tenant to care for back yard landscape and all utilities. HOA cares for front yard landscape.

To view the home keep following the Rently.com ad.
If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions! NO PETS NO SMOKING IN THE APARTMENT.
I look forward to working with you.

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Brentwood Drive have any available units?
1603 Brentwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1603 Brentwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Brentwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Brentwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1603 Brentwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1603 Brentwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Brentwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1603 Brentwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Brentwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Brentwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1603 Brentwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Brentwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1603 Brentwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Brentwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 Brentwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Brentwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 Brentwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

