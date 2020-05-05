154 Rolling Fork Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Stunning, North facing home with a bright open floor plan. This two-story home features 4 bedrooms 4 full baths with rich hand scraped hardwood floors, curved staircase, Texas patio, and 2 car garages.The first floor features Study, Dining, Master bedroom with bay windows along with a private guest bedroom. Large kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances opens to a high-ceiling family room.The second floor has two bedrooms and 2 full baths along with the spacious game and media room with Juliet balcony. Both family and media room have wiring installed for surround sound system. Brand new roof installed in July 2018 will help keep insurance cost down.Centrally located in popular Las Colinas.