All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1536 Landmark Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1536 Landmark Blvd
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:50 AM

1536 Landmark Blvd

1536 Landmark Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1536 Landmark Court, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Set within a posh, jaw-dropping apartment building awaits your new home that mirrors the same decadent style as its exterior. Spend your days lounging by the stunning swimming pool, hosting a soiree in the club house/movie room, or getting a full workout at the state-of-the-art fitness center. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.

This two-bedroom/two-bathroom unit features warm color tones with designer details such as pendant lighting, granite counter tops, and hardwood-style flooring. The unit also comes fully furnished with bespoke furniture, a chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 Landmark Blvd have any available units?
1536 Landmark Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1536 Landmark Blvd have?
Some of 1536 Landmark Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1536 Landmark Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1536 Landmark Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 Landmark Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1536 Landmark Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1536 Landmark Blvd offer parking?
No, 1536 Landmark Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1536 Landmark Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1536 Landmark Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 Landmark Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1536 Landmark Blvd has a pool.
Does 1536 Landmark Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1536 Landmark Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 Landmark Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1536 Landmark Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln
Irving, TX 75062
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Allura
6445 Love Dr
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas