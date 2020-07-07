All apartments in Irving
1420 Carver Ln
1420 Carver Ln

1420 Carver Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Carver Lane, Irving, TX 75061
Bear Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1420 Carver Ln Available 10/30/19 Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Home Surrounded By Trees! - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Home Surrounded By Trees! Enjoy this 2 story home as the season changes with a large shade tree in the front yard and beautiful entry gate. Bright entry with formal dining and decorative lighting. Living area features mirror mantled fireplace, wet bar and large windows for natural light. Eat in kitchen has dark wood floors, lots of cabinet space, counter space, center island and SS appliances. Each bedroom has huge windows for natural light. Split level master. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Large trees in the back yard and wooden privacy fence. Irving ISD.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3540600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Carver Ln have any available units?
1420 Carver Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1420 Carver Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Carver Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Carver Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 Carver Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1420 Carver Ln offer parking?
No, 1420 Carver Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1420 Carver Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Carver Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Carver Ln have a pool?
No, 1420 Carver Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Carver Ln have accessible units?
No, 1420 Carver Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Carver Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 Carver Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 Carver Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 Carver Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

