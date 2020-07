1400 Meadow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage guest suite fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly

IMPRESSIVE 5 BED, 4 BATH HOME IN VALLEY RANCH, IRVING! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ACROSS FROM NEW COPPELL ISD SCHOOL COMING SOON IN 2019. GREAT FLOOR PLAN WITH SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING FORMALS WITH FAMILY ROOM IN CENTER OF HOUSE. KITCHEN HAS GAS STOVE WITH BUILT-IN APPLIANCES. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. 2 GREAT SIZED ROOMS DOWNSTAIRS PERFECT FOR OFFICE, STUDY OR GUEST SUITE. MASTER SUITE AND 2 ADD'L LARGE ROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH GAME ROOM LOFT IN BETWEEN. RECENT UPDATES INCLUDE LARGE WHITE TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, REFINISHED FIREPLACE, GLASS SHOWERS AND VANITIES, NEW ROOF AND MORE! LOTS OF SPACE FOR EVERYONE! ENJOY THE BACKYARD WITH AN EXTENDED PATIO WITH PLENTY OF ROOM FOR PLAY AND PETS! MORE PICS COMING SOON!