All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1245 Tioga Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1245 Tioga Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1245 Tioga Drive

1245 Tioga Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1245 Tioga Dr, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! This beautifully kept, 4 bedroom home will not disappoint. Soaring high ceilings in the family room, a floor to ceiling stone fireplace in the living room, with an open and bright feel throughout. Master bedroom is downstairs with 3 up. The kitchen features granite countertops, a large island, designer backsplash, and tons of counter space. The upstairs loft has a Juliet balcony that overlooks the downstairs family room. The spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Move in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Tioga Drive have any available units?
1245 Tioga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1245 Tioga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Tioga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Tioga Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1245 Tioga Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1245 Tioga Drive offer parking?
No, 1245 Tioga Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1245 Tioga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 Tioga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Tioga Drive have a pool?
No, 1245 Tioga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Tioga Drive have accessible units?
No, 1245 Tioga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Tioga Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 Tioga Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1245 Tioga Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1245 Tioga Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl
Irving, TX 75063
Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75062
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas