10544 Steinbeck Ln Available 07/15/19 Sophisticated 3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse Located in Coppell ISD! - Sophisticated 3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse Located in Coppell ISD! This home has contemporary charm and possibilities prevail! Find yourself relaxing as you enter the spacious living area featuring warm, hand scraped hardwood floors, crown molding, and decorative lighting. Enjoy preparing home cooked meals under a radiating skylight w a gas cooktop, convection oven, Vaulted ceilings and granite countertops throughout! Upstairs living area for additional entertaining space. Maintenance of all lawn areas and attached 2 car garage top off this exceptional find! More pictures to come.



