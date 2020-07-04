All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 10544 Steinbeck Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
10544 Steinbeck Ln
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:33 AM

10544 Steinbeck Ln

10544 Steinbeck Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10544 Steinbeck Lane, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10544 Steinbeck Ln Available 07/15/19 Sophisticated 3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse Located in Coppell ISD! - Sophisticated 3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse Located in Coppell ISD! This home has contemporary charm and possibilities prevail! Find yourself relaxing as you enter the spacious living area featuring warm, hand scraped hardwood floors, crown molding, and decorative lighting. Enjoy preparing home cooked meals under a radiating skylight w a gas cooktop, convection oven, Vaulted ceilings and granite countertops throughout! Upstairs living area for additional entertaining space. Maintenance of all lawn areas and attached 2 car garage top off this exceptional find! More pictures to come.

(RLNE3937921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10544 Steinbeck Ln have any available units?
10544 Steinbeck Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 10544 Steinbeck Ln have?
Some of 10544 Steinbeck Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10544 Steinbeck Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10544 Steinbeck Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10544 Steinbeck Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10544 Steinbeck Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10544 Steinbeck Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10544 Steinbeck Ln offers parking.
Does 10544 Steinbeck Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10544 Steinbeck Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10544 Steinbeck Ln have a pool?
No, 10544 Steinbeck Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10544 Steinbeck Ln have accessible units?
No, 10544 Steinbeck Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10544 Steinbeck Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10544 Steinbeck Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln
Irving, TX 75062
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd
Irving, TX 75062
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas