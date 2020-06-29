Cozy 3 bedroom home and 2 and a half bath. Patio with have NEW ARTIFICIAL GRASS. Great property and area to raise a family. House has NO carpet. Property backs up into park. Great Schools. Near major shopping and great restaurants. Beautiful green area next to home. Close to I-35 and 121. $200 OFF FIRST MONTH if you move in by Sept 30.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10413 Harris Court have any available units?
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
What amenities does 10413 Harris Court have?
Some of 10413 Harris Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
