Home
/
Irving, TX
/
10413 Harris Court
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:17 AM

10413 Harris Court

10413 Harris Court · No Longer Available
Location

10413 Harris Court, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 3 bedroom home and 2 and a half bath. Patio with have NEW ARTIFICIAL GRASS. Great property and area to raise a family. House has NO carpet. Property backs up into park. Great Schools. Near major shopping and great restaurants. Beautiful green area next to home. Close to I-35 and 121. $200 OFF FIRST MONTH if you move in by Sept 30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10413 Harris Court have any available units?
10413 Harris Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 10413 Harris Court have?
Some of 10413 Harris Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10413 Harris Court currently offering any rent specials?
10413 Harris Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10413 Harris Court pet-friendly?
No, 10413 Harris Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 10413 Harris Court offer parking?
Yes, 10413 Harris Court offers parking.
Does 10413 Harris Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10413 Harris Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10413 Harris Court have a pool?
No, 10413 Harris Court does not have a pool.
Does 10413 Harris Court have accessible units?
No, 10413 Harris Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10413 Harris Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10413 Harris Court has units with dishwashers.

