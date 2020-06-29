10413 Harris Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 3 bedroom home and 2 and a half bath. Patio with have NEW ARTIFICIAL GRASS. Great property and area to raise a family. House has NO carpet. Property backs up into park. Great Schools. Near major shopping and great restaurants. Beautiful green area next to home. Close to I-35 and 121. $200 OFF FIRST MONTH if you move in by Sept 30.