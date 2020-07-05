All apartments in Irving
Last updated September 8 2019 at 11:06 AM

10403 Stokes Lane

10403 Stokes Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10403 Stokes Lane, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Gorgeous 2-story, 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath Valley Ranch home in Coppell ISD, near school bus stop. Corner lot with big backyard for kids. Open floor plan, high ceiling family room with fireplace, kitchen, dining and powder room. First floor also includes master suite with master bath, garden tub, shower and two walk-in closets. Large game room, media room and three bedrooms on second floor with a full bath. Built-in speakers in four rooms.
Great kitchen with rich cherry wood cabinets, walk-in pantry, double oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher, microwave. Washer Dryer included. Lawn mowing by HOA. Centralized location - 15 mins to DFW Airport, easy access to highways 121, 635 161.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10403 Stokes Lane have any available units?
10403 Stokes Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 10403 Stokes Lane have?
Some of 10403 Stokes Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10403 Stokes Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10403 Stokes Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10403 Stokes Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10403 Stokes Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 10403 Stokes Lane offer parking?
No, 10403 Stokes Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10403 Stokes Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10403 Stokes Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10403 Stokes Lane have a pool?
No, 10403 Stokes Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10403 Stokes Lane have accessible units?
No, 10403 Stokes Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10403 Stokes Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10403 Stokes Lane has units with dishwashers.

