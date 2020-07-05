10403 Stokes Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room media room

Gorgeous 2-story, 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath Valley Ranch home in Coppell ISD, near school bus stop. Corner lot with big backyard for kids. Open floor plan, high ceiling family room with fireplace, kitchen, dining and powder room. First floor also includes master suite with master bath, garden tub, shower and two walk-in closets. Large game room, media room and three bedrooms on second floor with a full bath. Built-in speakers in four rooms.

Great kitchen with rich cherry wood cabinets, walk-in pantry, double oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher, microwave. Washer Dryer included. Lawn mowing by HOA. Centralized location - 15 mins to DFW Airport, easy access to highways 121, 635 161.