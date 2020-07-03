10313 Donley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Close to DFW Airport, Shopping, and Resturants. This home has been updated. The master bath is beautiful with jaquzzi seperate tub for relaxing and shower with the double shower heads, seperate vanities.2nd bath remodeled Large family room with a cozy gas starting fireplace. Lavish hardwood flooring in Master. Taverine flooring through hallway kitchen, and living. Island Kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in kitchen. All stainless steel appliances, electric or gas cooking. Granite tops and beautiful backsplash and composite sink. 2nd living room could be used as a study. Covered patio with a step down deck,and Wisteria that goes around the patio. Home sits on a cul-de-sac-lot. American Home Sheild Warranty.