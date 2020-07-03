All apartments in Irving
10313 Donley Drive

Location

10313 Donley Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Close to DFW Airport, Shopping, and Resturants. This home has been updated. The master bath is beautiful with jaquzzi seperate tub for relaxing and shower with the double shower heads, seperate vanities.2nd bath remodeled Large family room with a cozy gas starting fireplace. Lavish hardwood flooring in Master. Taverine flooring through hallway kitchen, and living. Island Kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in kitchen. All stainless steel appliances, electric or gas cooking. Granite tops and beautiful backsplash and composite sink. 2nd living room could be used as a study. Covered patio with a step down deck,and Wisteria that goes around the patio. Home sits on a cul-de-sac-lot. American Home Sheild Warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10313 Donley Drive have any available units?
10313 Donley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 10313 Donley Drive have?
Some of 10313 Donley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10313 Donley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10313 Donley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10313 Donley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10313 Donley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 10313 Donley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10313 Donley Drive offers parking.
Does 10313 Donley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10313 Donley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10313 Donley Drive have a pool?
No, 10313 Donley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10313 Donley Drive have accessible units?
No, 10313 Donley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10313 Donley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10313 Donley Drive has units with dishwashers.

