1023 South Story Road, Irving, TX 75060 Lamar Brown
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This home is gorgeous on the inside. It has been completely remodeled with new Vinyl Luxury Plank flooring throughout. This home has two toned paint. The toilets & tubs are new as well as the appliances which are stainless steel. You would need your own refrigerator and washer & dryer. This home only has the washer & dryer connections. Th back yard area for the home is small. Behind the back yard is private storage & it belongs to the owner & is only used by the owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1023 S Story Road have any available units?
1023 S Story Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 S Story Road have?
Some of 1023 S Story Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 S Story Road currently offering any rent specials?
1023 S Story Road is not currently offering any rent specials.