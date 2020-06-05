1023 S Story Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This home is gorgeous on the inside. It has been completely remodeled with new Vinyl Luxury Plank flooring throughout. This home has two toned paint. The toilets & tubs are new as well as the appliances which are stainless steel. You would need your own refrigerator and washer & dryer. This home only has the washer & dryer connections. Th back yard area for the home is small. Behind the back yard is private storage & it belongs to the owner & is only used by the owner.