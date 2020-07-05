All apartments in Irving
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:56 PM

1002 Sam Hill Street

1002 Sam Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

1002 Sam Hill Street, Irving, TX 75062
Northgate Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
Very nice home with fantastic pool. Four full sized bedrooms and three bathrooms. Hardwood flooring and granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Call 24 hrs in advance of any showing.
Currently tenant occupied until August 1.
Online application process. Please text me for the URL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Sam Hill Street have any available units?
1002 Sam Hill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 Sam Hill Street have?
Some of 1002 Sam Hill Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Sam Hill Street currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Sam Hill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Sam Hill Street pet-friendly?
No, 1002 Sam Hill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1002 Sam Hill Street offer parking?
No, 1002 Sam Hill Street does not offer parking.
Does 1002 Sam Hill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Sam Hill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Sam Hill Street have a pool?
Yes, 1002 Sam Hill Street has a pool.
Does 1002 Sam Hill Street have accessible units?
No, 1002 Sam Hill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Sam Hill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 Sam Hill Street has units with dishwashers.

