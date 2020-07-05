1002 Sam Hill Street, Irving, TX 75062 Northgate Heights
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Very nice home with fantastic pool. Four full sized bedrooms and three bathrooms. Hardwood flooring and granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Call 24 hrs in advance of any showing. Currently tenant occupied until August 1. Online application process. Please text me for the URL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
