Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access online portal package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Dayrise Residential welcomes Thornbury to our family of communities in cosmopolitan Houston, TX. Thornbury invites you into a home truly inspired. Wander through bright and airy suites blanketed in designer carpeting and completed by graceful touches such as crown molding and crafted cabinetry. Relish gourmet-inspired and newly renovated kitchens. Relax on oversized terraces overlooking sweeping vistas of swaying trees after a day of exploring Houston's award-winning dining, arts, and shopping. Enjoy the two magnificent pool and spa areas. Use our cyber cafe and conference center complete with WiFi internet access and stay healthy and fit in our expanded fitness studio. Enjoy modern style 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes. Visit the community to experience our world class service and see our newly renovated homes. Call to schedule your appointment today!