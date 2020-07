The Ranch at Shadow Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors extra storage garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access key fob access garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system carport coffee bar conference room e-payments fire pit game room guest parking hot tub internet cafe lobby online portal pool table trash valet

We welcome you to explore our apartments near Houston, TX, where you can choose from seven different one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Our West Houston apartments combine luxury features like walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and intrusion alarm protected patios or balconies, with all the benefits of an excellent location on Houston's west side, near numerous parks, stores, and restaurants. In our West Houston apartments, enjoy features like a washer and dryer, tall, vaulted ceilings, built-in furniture, and garden tubs in the bathroom. Appliance packages in the kitchen include a microwave, dishwasher, and frost-free refrigerator with an ice maker. Step outside your home to take advantage of facilities like our fitness center, two pools, and BBQ grills, while ample parking spaces. To learn more, give us a call today!