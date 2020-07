Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come experience these great furnished and non-furnished apartments in the Energy Corridor at The Legend at Park Ten Apartments. Located just minutes from downtown Houston and tucked between two grand park systems, it is easy to come home to a place like this. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer the kind of well-cared-for comforts and must-have amenities you will appreciate from the moment you step inside our relaxed community.



Live your way with our top quality amenities such as our resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center and option detached garages. Relax with family and friends on our sundeck or our grilling area or take some time just for you in our serene whirlpool spa. Our friendly, professional staff is available to assist with your needs and ensure that your apartment home is second to none in Houston.



Our apartments are near life's conveniences in the Energy Corridor like Memorial City Mall, Methodist Hospital, Memorial Herman Hospital and Katy Mills