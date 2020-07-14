Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking internet access dogs allowed cats allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry carport cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments hot tub lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community tennis court

Terra at Park Row Apartments are your ideal home in West Houston. While our name may evoke imagery of the earth or ground, you'll soon come to associate our luxury Houston apartments with "home." We have one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment homes available, each with modern amenities and great views of our meticulously maintained grounds. Enjoy shopping, restaurants, parks and more while living at Terra. Apartments at Terra come in one-bedroom or two-bedroom options ranging from the lower 500s to lower 1,000s in square footage. Each home has been renovated with nickel fixtures and new black or stainless steel appliances. (We also have granite countertops available in some homes.) You'll also enjoy hardwood-style flooring, sleek hardware and private balcony or patio areas in every one of our Houston apartment homes. One of the first things you'll notice about Terra at Park Row Apartments is our beautiful, high-end landscaping. Our maintenance team is dedicated to preserving the ...