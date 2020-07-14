All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Terra at Park Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Terra at Park Row
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:00 AM

Terra at Park Row

19606 Park Row · (281) 940-7979
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19606 Park Row, Houston, TX 77084

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 711 · Avail. Sep 9

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

Unit 715 · Avail. Sep 20

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

Unit 734 · Avail. now

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1321 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 623 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terra at Park Row.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
tennis court
Terra at Park Row Apartments are your ideal home in West Houston. While our name may evoke imagery of the earth or ground, you'll soon come to associate our luxury Houston apartments with "home." We have one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment homes available, each with modern amenities and great views of our meticulously maintained grounds. Enjoy shopping, restaurants, parks and more while living at Terra. Apartments at Terra come in one-bedroom or two-bedroom options ranging from the lower 500s to lower 1,000s in square footage. Each home has been renovated with nickel fixtures and new black or stainless steel appliances. (We also have granite countertops available in some homes.) You'll also enjoy hardwood-style flooring, sleek hardware and private balcony or patio areas in every one of our Houston apartment homes. One of the first things you'll notice about Terra at Park Row Apartments is our beautiful, high-end landscaping. Our maintenance team is dedicated to preserving the ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $49 admin fee
Additional: $25 added fee: Trash, Extermination, and Renters Insurance
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: -1
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Open lot: included in lease. Carport: $35/month. Reserved lot: $25/month.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Terra at Park Row have any available units?
Terra at Park Row has 25 units available starting at $830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Terra at Park Row have?
Some of Terra at Park Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terra at Park Row currently offering any rent specials?
Terra at Park Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terra at Park Row pet-friendly?
Yes, Terra at Park Row is pet friendly.
Does Terra at Park Row offer parking?
Yes, Terra at Park Row offers parking.
Does Terra at Park Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Terra at Park Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Terra at Park Row have a pool?
Yes, Terra at Park Row has a pool.
Does Terra at Park Row have accessible units?
Yes, Terra at Park Row has accessible units.
Does Terra at Park Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terra at Park Row has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Terra at Park Row?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
2411 Washington
2411 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Cedars at Ellington
950 FM 1959 Rd
Houston, TX 77034
Siena at Memorial Heights
600 Studemont St
Houston, TX 77007
Abbey at Briargrove Park, The
1202 Seagler Rd
Houston, TX 77042
The Life at Clearwood
9465 Clearwood Drive
Houston, TX 77075
The Milano
2500 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77077
El Milagro
2724 Broadway St
Houston, TX 77017

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity