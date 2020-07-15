All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Springwood Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Springwood Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:05 AM

Springwood Park

1500 Witte Rd · (334) 781-7705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Spring Branch West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1500 Witte Rd, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 117 · Avail. Jul 24

$949

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 820 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 143 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 30 · Avail. now

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 22 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 83 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 10 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1497 sqft

Unit 12 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1497 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Springwood Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Welcome home to beautiful Springwood Park located in a highly desirable Westside Houston, Texas area. Live in the heart of the city without hearing the beat! We are very close to Memorial City, Memorial Hermann Hospital and Memorial City Mall, and Hayden Park is just around the corner. You will find our community within easy access to public transportation, local freeways and entertainment, everything you need is just moments away. We have spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans. Each one is a unique combination of luxury and attention to detail. Our homes come well equipped with large kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, built-in book shelves and select units have breakfast nooks and fireplaces. Our residents enjoy some of the finest amenities available in apartment living. Take a dip in one of our two pools, enjoy our coffee bar or get some work done in the business center. Call now or schedule a trip today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per person; $75 for married couples
Deposit: $150 (1 Bedroom); $250 (2 Bedroom); $350 (3 Bedroom)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Springwood Park have any available units?
Springwood Park has 7 units available starting at $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Springwood Park have?
Some of Springwood Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Springwood Park currently offering any rent specials?
Springwood Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Springwood Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Springwood Park is pet friendly.
Does Springwood Park offer parking?
Yes, Springwood Park offers parking.
Does Springwood Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Springwood Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Springwood Park have a pool?
Yes, Springwood Park has a pool.
Does Springwood Park have accessible units?
Yes, Springwood Park has accessible units.
Does Springwood Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Springwood Park has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Springwood Park?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables 6464 San Felipe
6464 San Felipe Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Tuscany Lane Apartments
2001 South Voss Road
Houston, TX 77057
The Abbey at Enclave
1910 Westmead Dr
Houston, TX 77077
St. Gregory's Beach
5450 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
The Ellis Apartments
5900 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77081
Pearl Residences At CityCentre
10401 Town and Country Way
Houston, TX 77024
Arlo Memorial
935 N Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity