Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center coffee bar pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dog grooming area dog park e-payments online portal package receiving

Welcome home to beautiful Springwood Park located in a highly desirable Westside Houston, Texas area. Live in the heart of the city without hearing the beat! We are very close to Memorial City, Memorial Hermann Hospital and Memorial City Mall, and Hayden Park is just around the corner. You will find our community within easy access to public transportation, local freeways and entertainment, everything you need is just moments away. We have spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans. Each one is a unique combination of luxury and attention to detail. Our homes come well equipped with large kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, built-in book shelves and select units have breakfast nooks and fireplaces. Our residents enjoy some of the finest amenities available in apartment living. Take a dip in one of our two pools, enjoy our coffee bar or get some work done in the business center. Call now or schedule a trip today!