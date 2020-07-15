All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Savoy Manor Apartments

5915 Flintlock Rd · (833) 562-5061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5915 Flintlock Rd, Houston, TX 77040
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0211 · Avail. Jul 25

$705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 0804 · Avail. Aug 15

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 0807 · Avail. now

$730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0502 · Avail. Aug 5

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 0902 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Savoy Manor Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
on-site laundry
internet access
package receiving
Welcome Home to Savoy Manor Apartments!Savoy Manor Apartments is conveniently nestled off the beaten path in northwest Houston only minutes from Highway 290, Beltway 8 and Loop 610. Savoy Manor is within minutes to a delightful variety of fine dining, entertainment and shopping. Located in the prestigious Cy-Fair school district, Savoy Manor features one & two bedroom apartments and townhomes featuring spacious interiors, unique sun-rooms, quality service and much more! Come home and experience the charm and warmth of Savoy Manor. Our apartments feature washer/dryer connections and fireplaces in some homes & linen closets. Our community features 2 sparkling pools, clubhouse and 24 hour emergency maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: No
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 75 lbs each. Aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Savoy Manor Apartments have any available units?
Savoy Manor Apartments has 11 units available starting at $705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Savoy Manor Apartments have?
Some of Savoy Manor Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Savoy Manor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Savoy Manor Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Savoy Manor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Savoy Manor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Savoy Manor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Savoy Manor Apartments offers parking.
Does Savoy Manor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Savoy Manor Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Savoy Manor Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Savoy Manor Apartments has a pool.
Does Savoy Manor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Savoy Manor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Savoy Manor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Savoy Manor Apartments has units with dishwashers.
