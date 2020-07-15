Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed on-site laundry internet access package receiving

Welcome Home to Savoy Manor Apartments!Savoy Manor Apartments is conveniently nestled off the beaten path in northwest Houston only minutes from Highway 290, Beltway 8 and Loop 610. Savoy Manor is within minutes to a delightful variety of fine dining, entertainment and shopping. Located in the prestigious Cy-Fair school district, Savoy Manor features one & two bedroom apartments and townhomes featuring spacious interiors, unique sun-rooms, quality service and much more! Come home and experience the charm and warmth of Savoy Manor. Our apartments feature washer/dryer connections and fireplaces in some homes & linen closets. Our community features 2 sparkling pools, clubhouse and 24 hour emergency maintenance.