Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool pool table internet access cats allowed garage parking alarm system carport coffee bar online portal trash valet

Parkway Flats is a refreshing new community located in West Houston's prominent Energy Corridor. Designed to be an escape from your daily grind, our apartments in West Houston provide amenities designed to complement an active lifestyle! Our resident clubhouse and fitness center are available to you day or night to lounge, entertain guests, work, or play. At Parkway Flats, you will enjoy exceptional living spaces appointed with modern finishes like granite countertops, wood floors, and impressive views of our resort-style lounge pool or tranquility pond. Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Houston with an array of restaurants and shopping just outside our Briar Village apartments. Parkways Flats rewards its residents with a luxury lifestyle and you are going to love living here!