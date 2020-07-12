/
greater hobby area
319 Apartments for rent in Greater Hobby Area, Houston, TX
6 Units Available
The Life at Clearwood
9465 Clearwood Drive, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1115 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,243
1326 sqft
Love where you live at The Life at Clearwood, ideally located in Houston, Texas! Our community offers the perfect balance between comfort and convenience. Choose from our spacious and stylish floor plan layouts to include 2, 3 and 4 bedroom options.
15 Units Available
Del Lago
9800 Hollock St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
878 sqft
Park-like grounds with two lakes with fountains, rock waterfalls and streams. Walk-in closets and generous storage space in all floor plans. Modern kitchens with energy efficient appliances and faux granite countertops. Just blocks from I-45.
56 Units Available
Domain Boulder Creek
11576 Pearland Parkway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,190
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1079 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Results within 1 mile of Greater Hobby Area
38 Units Available
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1039 sqft
Located close to the intersection of I-45 and Almeda Genoa Road. Stylish apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community has a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
8 Units Available
Windmill Landing
10121 Windmill Lakes Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1003 sqft
Located along the lake which gives the units great lake views, as well as many boating options for residents. Closely, the Alameda Mall serves as a great shopping location for residents.
16 Units Available
Parc at South Green
12510 S Green Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Parc at South Green is located in beautiful, quiet South Houston with access to everything you need in the city. Apartments feature green landscaping, balconies and multiple floor plans with updated kitchens and bathrooms.
288 Units Available
The Redford
1221 Redford Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1211 sqft
Close to University of Houston and Texas Southern University, with restaurants, shopping and parks nearby. Attractive and comfortable interior, with fireplace, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool, playground and gym.
8 Units Available
Windwater At Windmill Lakes
9757 Windwater Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1007 sqft
Infinity-edge pool accented by stone fountain. Kitchens in all floor plans include breakfast bars. Just over one mile to I-45/Gulf Freeway and the Alameda Mall.
13 Units Available
Breakers at Windmill Lakes
9750 Windwater Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1021 sqft
Close proximity to I-45, Beltway 8, Hobby airport, I-610. Upgraded units feature stainless steel appliances, new premium carpet and walk-in closets. Patio/balcony and carport. Residents have access to pool, gym, clubhouse and community BBQ/grill.
5 Units Available
Villa Del Prado
9313 Tallyho Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Villa del Prado Apartment Homes, an apartment community in the heart of Houston, Texas. Located in the south of the city, each of our apartment homes were designed with your convenience in mind.
2 Units Available
The Point at Windmill Lakes
10280 Windmill Lakes Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature views of private lakes, while the apartment community amenities include a jogging trail, car-care area, a pool and a sun deck. Near Almeda Mall just off I-45. A short drive to Galveston.
1 Unit Available
Dover Place Apartments
4137 Dover Street, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$890
880 sqft
Dover Apartments in Houston, Texas is a gated community located in a quiet, friendly residential neighborhood.
Contact for Availability
Winkler
8445 Winkler Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$700
A welcoming community with off street parking. Ample green space. Spacious interiors with ample storage. Three building property. Washer and dryer on-site. Central air in each home.
Results within 5 miles of Greater Hobby Area
7 Units Available
Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$796
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
949 sqft
Apartment homes feature washer and dryer along with walk-in closet to store those clean clothes. Onsite pool and courtyard provides a relaxing home environment, and Fuqua Street is loaded with restaurants and shopping.
20 Units Available
Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe
11666 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$887
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1523 sqft
Off Sabo Road, Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe offers amenities including a gym, swimming pool, modern kitchens, outdoor living space in a pet friendly environment. Stay close to downtown with easy access to I-45.
20 Units Available
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
14 Units Available
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live on beautifully landscaped grounds with an extraordinary staff. Casual yet exquisite apartments that have access to many amenities such as a resort-style pool, a billiards room, and a pet play park. Conveniently located to maximize the Pasadena experience.
76 Units Available
Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1204 sqft
Compromise is a thing of the past. Smart Living on Cullen has everything you are looking for in your new home, in an ideal location.
5 Units Available
El Milagro
2724 Broadway St, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
958 sqft
Comfortable studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with premium interior finishes like faux wood flooring, black appliances and large closets. Community is located close to I-610.
25 Units Available
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$972
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1365 sqft
Comfy 1-3 bedroom apartments with exclusive access to many community amenities: a beach-entry pool, a 24 hour fitness center, and a business center. Conveniently situated between I-45 and Beltway 8 for easy access to Downtown Houston. Gated community. Each resident has his/her own garage.
7 Units Available
Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$645
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
In-unit amenities include wood fireplace, pool views and white cabinets. Community offers parking, pool and on-site staff. Located conveniently off I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway.
34 Units Available
The Reserve At Tranquility Lake
2850 Oak Rd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1420 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living at The Reserve at Tranquility Lake. 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, soaking bathtubs, bay windows and in-unit laundry. Amenities include pool with fountains, fitness studio and coffee bar.
30 Units Available
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St, Pasadena, TX
Studio
$649
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$716
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
1013 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Village in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Nubia Square Apartments
3711 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
859 sqft
Located just north of Brays Bayou, these 1- to 3-bedroom apartments offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, dishwashers, garbage disposals and refrigerators. The community features a clubhouse and courtyard.
