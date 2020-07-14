Montebello Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub cable included ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym pet friendly internet access

Located in Houston, Texas, Montabella Apartments is easily accessible to Highways 290 & I-610. We are located near Westhemer on Winsome, shopping, dining, entertainment, and more. Montebello Apartments offers comfort with easy access to everything you need. Our spacious two bedroom floor plans are built with your convenience in mind. Each home comes with brand new appliances, breakfast bar, all-electric kitchen, granite countertops, hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer connections. At Montebello Apartments, we offer the apartment living options you need to create the picture-perfect lifestyle you desire. Enjoy a lifestyle of endless comforts and conveniences with our shimmering swimming pool, beautiful landscaping, convenient laundry facility, state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and picnic area with barbecue. Our warm and inviting community welcomes you! We know you love your pets we do too! Bring them along and see why Montebello Apartments is the perfect place to call home.