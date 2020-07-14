All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Montebello Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Montebello Gardens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:02 AM

Montebello Gardens

6401 Winsome Lane · (971) 407-1168
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6401 Winsome Lane, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 21

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 482 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 1

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 482 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. Sep 8

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 482 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 254 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 930 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montebello Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
internet access
Located in Houston, Texas, Montabella Apartments is easily accessible to Highways 290 & I-610. We are located near Westhemer on Winsome, shopping, dining, entertainment, and more. Montebello Apartments offers comfort with easy access to everything you need. Our spacious two bedroom floor plans are built with your convenience in mind. Each home comes with brand new appliances, breakfast bar, all-electric kitchen, granite countertops, hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer connections. At Montebello Apartments, we offer the apartment living options you need to create the picture-perfect lifestyle you desire. Enjoy a lifestyle of endless comforts and conveniences with our shimmering swimming pool, beautiful landscaping, convenient laundry facility, state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and picnic area with barbecue. Our warm and inviting community welcomes you! We know you love your pets we do too! Bring them along and see why Montebello Apartments is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicant: $50, Married Couple: $75
Deposit: $87-$115
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 1
rent: $10/month
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montebello Gardens have any available units?
Montebello Gardens has 9 units available starting at $770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Montebello Gardens have?
Some of Montebello Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montebello Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Montebello Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montebello Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Montebello Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Montebello Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Montebello Gardens offers parking.
Does Montebello Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montebello Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montebello Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Montebello Gardens has a pool.
Does Montebello Gardens have accessible units?
Yes, Montebello Gardens has accessible units.
Does Montebello Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montebello Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Montebello Gardens?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Richmond Towne Homes
10777 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042
Stone Creek at Old Farm
8585 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Monticello Square
5312 Clarewood Dr
Houston, TX 77081
Mapletree Garden Apartments
6050 Glenmont Dr
Houston, TX 77081
Cheval Apartments
7105 Old Katy Rd
Houston, TX 77024
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street
Houston, TX 77044
The Ellis Apartments
5900 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77081
Bridges on Eldridge
2250 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity