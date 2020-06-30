Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge elevator 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit guest suite internet access internet cafe lobby online portal

Metropole offers it all: location, style, and luxury in Houston’s Greenway Plaza neighborhood. Situated in an ideal location, Metropole offers you walk-able access to upscale restaurant and entertainment options within Greenway Plaza as well as proximity to Houston’s most exciting dining and shopping destinations including the River Oaks District, Highland Village, Rice Village and the Galleria. Metropole is adjacent to the Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, theatre and museum districts, and NRG Park. Fusing the unique architecture of a historic high-rise and mid-rise modern apartments, Metropole offers a variety of thoughtfully designed one- and two- bedroom apartment homes to fit your lifestyle with luxurious finishes including custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, wood plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Our community features upscale amenities including a resort-style pool, state of the art athletic club, on site concierge and a luxury spa retreat. Ask about our f