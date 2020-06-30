All apartments in Houston
Metropole

3616 Richmond Ave · (832) 664-7486
Location

3616 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77046
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02207 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,201

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Unit 02233 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Unit 02132 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02102 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Unit 02131 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Unit 01303 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,651

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metropole.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
Metropole offers it all: location, style, and luxury in Houston’s Greenway Plaza neighborhood. Situated in an ideal location, Metropole offers you walk-able access to upscale restaurant and entertainment options within Greenway Plaza as well as proximity to Houston’s most exciting dining and shopping destinations including the River Oaks District, Highland Village, Rice Village and the Galleria. Metropole is adjacent to the Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, theatre and museum districts, and NRG Park. Fusing the unique architecture of a historic high-rise and mid-rise modern apartments, Metropole offers a variety of thoughtfully designed one- and two- bedroom apartment homes to fit your lifestyle with luxurious finishes including custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, wood plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Our community features upscale amenities including a resort-style pool, state of the art athletic club, on site concierge and a luxury spa retreat. Ask about our f

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Metropole have any available units?
Metropole has 17 units available starting at $1,201 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Metropole have?
Some of Metropole's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metropole currently offering any rent specials?
Metropole is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Metropole pet-friendly?
Yes, Metropole is pet friendly.
Does Metropole offer parking?
Yes, Metropole offers parking.
Does Metropole have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Metropole offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Metropole have a pool?
Yes, Metropole has a pool.
Does Metropole have accessible units?
No, Metropole does not have accessible units.
Does Metropole have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Metropole has units with dishwashers.
