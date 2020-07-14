All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

Lighthouse at Willowbrook

12330 N Gessner Dr · (281) 709-2982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease your home today with a $49 reservation fee, and we'll waive your application fee! In-person and video tours offered by appointment. Face coverings required.
Location

12330 N Gessner Dr, Houston, TX 77064
Willowbrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 325 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,121

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 335 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,121

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 626 · Avail. now

$1,122

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 531 · Avail. now

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 617 · Avail. now

$1,367

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 618 · Avail. now

$1,367

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lighthouse at Willowbrook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page. We encourage you to contact our team with any questions. Located in the top-rated Cypress-Fairbanks ISD and near major employers like Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, UPS, and Amazon, our Cortland community offers a world of opportunity, close to home. Upscale features like cozy fireplaces and nine-foot ceilings with crown molding will make you proud to call any of our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home. Walkability to Costco makes running your everyday errands a breeze. And when you're considering your weekend plans, you have plenty of options nearby such as AMC Willowbrook 24 Theater. Whether you are working out in our brand new fitness center or catching up with neighbors in our clubhouse, no matter what your day looks like, you'll ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 up to $500 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $25/month, pest control $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 - $600
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Aquarium tanks over 50 gallons are prohibited.
Parking Details: Other. Car Port $45 Detached Garage $100-$125.
Storage Details: storage unit $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lighthouse at Willowbrook have any available units?
Lighthouse at Willowbrook has 28 units available starting at $1,121 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Lighthouse at Willowbrook have?
Some of Lighthouse at Willowbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lighthouse at Willowbrook currently offering any rent specials?
Lighthouse at Willowbrook is offering the following rent specials: Lease your home today with a $49 reservation fee, and we'll waive your application fee! In-person and video tours offered by appointment. Face coverings required.
Is Lighthouse at Willowbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Lighthouse at Willowbrook is pet friendly.
Does Lighthouse at Willowbrook offer parking?
Yes, Lighthouse at Willowbrook offers parking.
Does Lighthouse at Willowbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lighthouse at Willowbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lighthouse at Willowbrook have a pool?
Yes, Lighthouse at Willowbrook has a pool.
Does Lighthouse at Willowbrook have accessible units?
No, Lighthouse at Willowbrook does not have accessible units.
Does Lighthouse at Willowbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lighthouse at Willowbrook has units with dishwashers.
