Find more places like H6 Apartments.
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:39 AM

H6 Apartments

14805 Grisby Road · No Longer Available
Location

14805 Grisby Road, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
This modern condo is fully equipped and offers great comfort! Included are all the necessary amenities to make you feel right at home like a Smart TV, coffee maker, washer & dryer, as well as high-speed internet.

There is also a workstation that makes working from home super easy. This workspace consists of a desk, chair, lamp, and printer.

Theres also a fully stocked and contemporary kitchen that you can use to create your delicious culinary creations.

For those who enjoy the outdoors and who like to keep active, having access to the outdoor pool and the gym will certainly be a plus!

Please note the following rates:
1 year: $1500/mo
6 months: $1800/mo
3 months: $2000/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does H6 Apartments have any available units?
H6 Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does H6 Apartments have?
Some of H6 Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is H6 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
H6 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is H6 Apartments pet-friendly?
No, H6 Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does H6 Apartments offer parking?
No, H6 Apartments does not offer parking.
Does H6 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, H6 Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does H6 Apartments have a pool?
Yes, H6 Apartments has a pool.
Does H6 Apartments have accessible units?
No, H6 Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does H6 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, H6 Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

