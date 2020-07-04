H6 Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool internet access

This modern condo is fully equipped and offers great comfort! Included are all the necessary amenities to make you feel right at home like a Smart TV, coffee maker, washer & dryer, as well as high-speed internet.



There is also a workstation that makes working from home super easy. This workspace consists of a desk, chair, lamp, and printer.



Theres also a fully stocked and contemporary kitchen that you can use to create your delicious culinary creations.



For those who enjoy the outdoors and who like to keep active, having access to the outdoor pool and the gym will certainly be a plus!



Please note the following rates:

1 year: $1500/mo

6 months: $1800/mo

3 months: $2000/mo