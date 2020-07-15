All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:03 AM

Clear Creek Landing

11717 Beamer Rd · (646) 681-2866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11717 Beamer Rd, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 236 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 278 · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Unit 241 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit 161 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 856 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clear Creek Landing.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Feel right at home at Clear Creek Landing Apartments, a warm and inviting community in Houston, TX. Choose from our creatively designed spacious sunlit floor plans, all of which include fully equipped gourmet kitchens, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, extra storage, window coverings, generous closets, private patios or balconies, and more. Each apartment home is brimming with amenities designed to make you feel at home.

Clear Creek Landing is tucked away with mature trees and beautiful landscaping. We bring amenities together with a central location that makes life richer. Residents take advantage of the two sparkling pools with sun decks, valet laundry service, 24 hour emergency maintenance, playground, and professional management. Come home to Clear Creek Landing Apartments and live the life you deserve.

Stop by today for a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $10/monthly
restrictions: Breed Restriction Apply.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Clear Creek Landing have any available units?
Clear Creek Landing has 4 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Clear Creek Landing have?
Some of Clear Creek Landing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clear Creek Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Clear Creek Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clear Creek Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Clear Creek Landing is pet friendly.
Does Clear Creek Landing offer parking?
No, Clear Creek Landing does not offer parking.
Does Clear Creek Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Clear Creek Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Clear Creek Landing have a pool?
Yes, Clear Creek Landing has a pool.
Does Clear Creek Landing have accessible units?
No, Clear Creek Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Clear Creek Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, Clear Creek Landing does not have units with dishwashers.

