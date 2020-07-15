Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill valet service cats allowed dogs allowed

Feel right at home at Clear Creek Landing Apartments, a warm and inviting community in Houston, TX. Choose from our creatively designed spacious sunlit floor plans, all of which include fully equipped gourmet kitchens, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, extra storage, window coverings, generous closets, private patios or balconies, and more. Each apartment home is brimming with amenities designed to make you feel at home.



Clear Creek Landing is tucked away with mature trees and beautiful landscaping. We bring amenities together with a central location that makes life richer. Residents take advantage of the two sparkling pools with sun decks, valet laundry service, 24 hour emergency maintenance, playground, and professional management. Come home to Clear Creek Landing Apartments and live the life you deserve.



Stop by today for a tour!