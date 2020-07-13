All apartments in Houston
Find more places like City Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
City Chase
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:58 PM

City Chase

Open Now until 6pm
2475 Gray Falls Dr · (281) 552-8331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Briarforest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2475 Gray Falls Dr, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0128 · Avail. Aug 30

$635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

Unit 0919 · Avail. Sep 4

$765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 0611 · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City Chase.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
internet cafe
Live Life Better at City Chase Apartments. Conveniently located near I-10, I-69 and Sam Houston Tollway, City Chase is minutes from Bear Creek Pioneers Park and George Bush/Eldridge. We are also a short drive from downtown Houston for all of your entertainment and shopping needs, and less than an hour away from Trinity Bay, Galveston and other beaches. At City Chase, you can expect superior customer service, an experienced and efficient maintenance team, and a professional and friendly management team. Come home to City Chase Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10 (1 pet), $20 (2 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in Lease, Reserved Parking: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does City Chase have any available units?
City Chase has 17 units available starting at $635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does City Chase have?
Some of City Chase's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City Chase currently offering any rent specials?
City Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, City Chase is pet friendly.
Does City Chase offer parking?
Yes, City Chase offers parking.
Does City Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, City Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does City Chase have a pool?
Yes, City Chase has a pool.
Does City Chase have accessible units?
No, City Chase does not have accessible units.
Does City Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City Chase has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for City Chase?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Broadmoor
10215 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77072
Camden Vanderbilt
7171 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77025
Auden Houston
5500 Sampson St
Houston, TX 77004
Gables CityWalk Waterford Square
2828 Greenbriar St
Houston, TX 77098
The Ivy River Oaks Apartments
2311 Mid Lane
Houston, TX 77027
Cabochon at River Oaks
2828 Bammel Ln
Houston, TX 77098
40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes
4055 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr
Houston, TX 77065

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity