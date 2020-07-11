41 Apartments for rent in Pasadena, TX with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Pasadena apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
13 Units Available
Maple Trail
2001 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$649
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,029
1278 sqft
Welcome to Maple Trail Apartments & Townhomes. Our one, two and three bedroom townhome apartments in Pasadena, TX, offer a cozy feel with a touch of character. Our apartments, like our residents, are unique.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
50 Units Available
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash and more. Located close to San Jacinto College Central and Ellington Airport. Community features playground, fitness center and sports courts.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
27 Units Available
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature kitchen pantry, shower and tub combo, and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes open courtyard, playground and pool. Located close to Sam Houston Tollway and Pasadena Freeway for commuters.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
12 Units Available
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Oak Run Manor.
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
16 Units Available
Clear Lake
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$925
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$724
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
44 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1534 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
Results within 5 miles of Pasadena
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
22 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe
11666 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$887
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1523 sqft
Off Sabo Road, Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe offers amenities including a gym, swimming pool, modern kitchens, outdoor living space in a pet friendly environment. Stay close to downtown with easy access to I-45.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
21 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
6 Units Available
Meadowbrook - Allendale
Concord At Allendale
4800 Allendale Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$882
1003 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1322 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, bay windows and washer and dryer. Property is close to I-45 and the Almeda Mall and just minutes from shopping, dining and golfing.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
12 Units Available
South Shore Harbour and Marina
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
23 Units Available
Webster
Palomar
100 W Texas Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1253 sqft
Energetic staff makes sure residents are happy with their community. Fully renovated clubhouse that hosts coming community events. Community has a pet-friendly atmosphere with a pet park on-site.
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
46 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
30 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
29 Units Available
Clear Lake
Grayson at Baybrook
19100 Glenwest Dr, Friendswood, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1112 sqft
The area of Clear Lake is renowned for a reason. Experience this beautiful area of Southeast Texas when you make The Grayson at Baybrook your new home.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
20 Units Available
Webster
Century Edgewater
200 Water St, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1475 sqft
Out-of-this-world living is found near the NASA Space Center south of Houston. Spacious homes, custom features and thoughtful amenities create an exclusive community like no other.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
23 Units Available
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,122
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,893
1384 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
25 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$948
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1365 sqft
Comfy 1-3 bedroom apartments with exclusive access to many community amenities: a beach-entry pool, a 24 hour fitness center, and a business center. Conveniently situated between I-45 and Beltway 8 for easy access to Downtown Houston. Gated community. Each resident has his/her own garage.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
8 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Windwater At Windmill Lakes
9757 Windwater Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1007 sqft
Infinity-edge pool accented by stone fountain. Kitchens in all floor plans include breakfast bars. Just over one mile to I-45/Gulf Freeway and the Alameda Mall.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
18 Units Available
Webster
The Lodge on El Dorado
265 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
909 sqft
The Lodge on El Dorado makes it easy to find yourself at home with a variety of apartment features and community amenities designed for your comfort.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
9 Units Available
Calder Square
1111 W Main St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
950 sqft
Friendly neighborhood situated off I-45. Close to a multitude of restaurants, shops and schools. Floor plans feature kitchens with pantries, hardwood floors, air conditioning, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
5 Units Available
Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1130 sqft
Great location close to I-45 with easy access to the city and the beach. Units have carpet, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookup. Community features a business center, playground and tennis court.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
13 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Breakers at Windmill Lakes
9750 Windwater Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1021 sqft
Close proximity to I-45, Beltway 8, Hobby airport, I-610. Upgraded units feature stainless steel appliances, new premium carpet and walk-in closets. Patio/balcony and carport. Residents have access to pool, gym, clubhouse and community BBQ/grill.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
12 Units Available
Oaks at Greenview
794 Normandy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
906 sqft
Multi-level resort-style pool. Fitness center fully equipped with cardio machines and strength-training equipment. On-site management and laundry facilities. Less than a mile to I-10.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
13 Units Available
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set Your Sails Towards Regatta Bay! Regatta Bay Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and were designed with your needs in mind.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Pasadena, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Pasadena apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Pasadena apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

